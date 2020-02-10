News More News
Gamecocks set to tab veteran DL coach

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
South Carolina is set to tab veteran defensive line coach Tracy Rocker to its staff, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

Rocker will head to Columbia from Tennessee, where he served as Jeremy Pruitt's defensive line coach.

The former Auburn standout has spent time at five different SEC programs - Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Tennessee - as well as on an NFL staff with the Tennessee Titans.

Rocker replaces John Scott Jr., who recently took a position with Penn State.

Stay tuned to GamecockCentral.com for more on this developing story.


Tracy Rocker has spent time at five SEC programs as well as the NFL
Tracy Rocker has spent time at five SEC programs as well as the NFL (UT Photo)
{{ article.author_name }}