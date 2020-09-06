Right now he’s not getting it on the offensive line, which has prompted moving a few pieces around in training camp.

It’s something he believes is integral to winning on Saturdays and something he looks for in his players during practice to determining playing time.

Consistency is something Will Muschamp mentions early and often in his media briefings, and one of the few consistent things about the program right now is how often he preaches it while answering questions.

“We’ve moved some guys around,” Muschamp said. “Right now I would be hesitant to say a starting unit to be honest with you.”

Heading into the preseason, it looked like the only position battle would be at center with almost every other spot locked up with Jazston Turnetine at left tackle, Dylan Wonnum at right tackle and Jovaughn Gwyn and Sadarius Hutcherson manning the guard spots.

Right now it’s the tackle spots in question with five different guys getting the bulk of those reps.

“We’ve looked at Dylan Wonnum at right tackle and left tackle. He’s certainly capable of playing both. We’ve looked at Jazton obviously at left tackle, Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols at right tackle,” Muschamp said. “Vershon Lee is a guy who has rotated in there and would be our fifth tackle at this time. Those are the guys we’re looking at; we need more consistency at that position with those guys.”

The good news up front, though, is the Gamecocks have found their starting center with Eric Douglas having won that job just three weeks into camp, beating out Hank Manos and Vincent Murphy for the job.

Douglas, a redshirt junior, started the opener last year at guard but is moving inside to better help his team this season.

“Eric Douglas is our starter. Right now, Vinnie Murphy and Hank Manos are battling or the backup position,” Muschamp said. “Eric positioned himself from a leadership standpoint, getting us in the right call. He’s had a really solid camp for us. Vershon Lee is a guy we’ll look at a little bit this week but that’s where we are.”

The Gamecocks are fresh off a 160-snap scrimmage where they had three different teams take reps at Williams-Brice where Muschamp left with some concerns up front.

“I think protection-wise. Because of some third down situations we were in, our quarterbacks weren’t live but we would have gotten the quarterback hit a couple times Saturday,” he said. “That’s concerning, there’s no question about that."

The Gamecocks had Sunday off and will go back to the facility Monday for a workout and team meetings before practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and more meetings Friday with a scrimmage Saturday at noon.