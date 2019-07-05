SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

A few weeks after Wes Clarke earned an All-Star nod in the Valley Baseball League, another Gamecock in the summer leagues will be playing in his league's all-star game soon.

South Carolina pitcher signee Brannon Jordan was selected to the Northwoods' All-Star game Friday afternoon.

Jordan, a righty that will join South Carolina's team this fall, joined the Eau Claire Express recently and immediately had an impact this summer.

He's pitched in six games so far out of the bullpen and has a 0.60 ERA through 15 innings with a 0.73 WHIP and a .140 batting average against.

He's averaging 10.8 K/9 as well compared to just 2.4 walks per nine innings.

Jordan is one of six top 100 junior college prospects the Gamecocks have in their 2019 class and is coming off a really good year at Cowley College.

The righty finished this season 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA, striking out 47 to just 11 walks with a .149 batting average against.

The Northwoods All-Star game will be July 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Cost Cutters Field in Iowa.