SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The status of one of the Gamecocks' leading scorers for the start of SEC play is currently up in the air.

Frank Martin said redshirt sophomore Jermaine Couisnard is dealing with a strained back and it's still unclear if he'll play Tuesday against Florida.

Martin said Couisnard strained his back New Year's Day and hasn't practiced since but will try to practice Monday afternoon to see if he'll be ready to play against the Gators.

Martin met with head trainer Mark Rodger Monday morning where he was told Couisnard will try and practice later this afternoon.

After redshirting last season, Couisnard has chiseled out a role of the bench and leads all bench players in points per game (8.5) and is shooting 37.7 percent from the field.

Couisnard is also leading the team with 2.6 assists per game.

If he's out, it'll likely mean more minutes off the bench for guys like Trae Hannibal and TJ Moss.

The Gamecocks last played Dec. 30 against Stetson, a 63-56 loss, and have been practicing the last week without Couisnard leading up to their conference opener.

South Carolina opens league play Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. tip-off against Florida with the game scheduled for ESPNU.