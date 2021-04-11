“A great day for us in all areas: hitting, defense, pitching. It was just a great way to win this series after the tough loss on Friday night,” Mark Kingston said. “I thought all three areas—pitching, hitting and defense—were great the last two days. It was really good to see us respond like that.”

With the series in the balance Sunday the Gamecocks got both in a 13-4 win over Missouri to take the series in an emotionally charged game at Founders Park.

If there’s one thing outside of hitting for power the Gamecocks want to be known for, it’s clutch two-strike and two-out hitting.

Leading by four runs entering the eighth inning the Gamecocks got a big spark with Missouri taking offense to a few hecklers in the stands that led to words being exchanged by the fans and a handful of Missouri players and Stuart Lake and the coaching staff between innings.

After the small outburst, the Gamecocks (21-9, 8-4 SEC) exploded for five runs in the inning to put the game away, getting RBI knocks from Brady Allen, Josiah Sightler and Andrew Eyster, who homered.

“It’s huge. Obviously everyone wants a home field advantage,” Kingston said. “We love the fans; love the emotion. Obviously we don’t want anyone to cross a line but home field advantage is key. In this league home field advantage is huge.”

It was the cap to a really good offensive performance for the Gamecocks, who racked up 13 runs on 13 hits with only four of those runs coming on homers.

Of the 13 runs scored, eight came with two strikes and six where with the hitter down in the count. The Gamecocks also hit 3-for-7 with two outs.

“It’s a lineup that can do damage,” Kingston said. “On days where we’re locked in I think we can swing it with just about anybody.”

It started quick, jumping out to an 4-2 lead thanks in part to a Brennan Milone homer in the second, his first of the season, as he continued his hot streak.

Over his last five games Milone is slashing .267/.476/.600 with five RBI, flourishing his homer Sunday with a poignant bat flip.

“Obviously I had been struggling lately and it’s been a while since I’ve gotten one that good,” Milone said. “Once I made contact I knew I had it. it was also the frustration coming out from the past few weeks. There wasn’t much to it but had to do a little something."

The Gamecocks got four innings out of starter Will Sanders, who gave up just two runs—both on solo shots—while striking out six.

He’d scatter four hits over his outing and didn’t walk a batter, pitching out of a few jams and holding Missouri to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in his outing.

It’d be enough to hold Missouri in check and turn the game over to Brett Kerry, who labored in the middle of his outing but settled into a groove. Kerry (3-0, 2.22 ERA) finished scattering six hits but allowing just two runs and struck out eight in four innings of work.

As a staff, the Gamecocks combined for 15 strikeouts and no walks.

“I would say they’ve absolutely lived up to what we hoped they’d be,” Kingston said of the pitching. “There are still a lot of guys who don’t get to pitch a lot of innings yet we think can do some great things as well. I think it’s starting to look how we want it to look.”

With Sunday’s win, it’s the first time the Gamecocks have won three of their first SEC series since 2016 and first time they’ve won their first two league series since 2017.

“A great day for us in all areas: hitting, defense, pitching. It was just a great way to win this series after the tough loss on Friday night,” Kingston said. “I thought all three areas—pitching, hitting and defense—were great the last two days. It was really good to see us respond like that.”

