GamecockCentral - Gamecocks still waiting on Brooks appeal

The Gamecocks are still spinning their tires waiting for the NCAA to make its decision on Jalen Brooks but the Gamecocks are hoping to hear something this week.

“I don’t have any update on Jalen Brooks. We’re still in the appeal process. I talked to Chance Miller yesterday and I know Jalen talked yesterday. Maybe in the next couple days I hope but there’s no timetable ever on those things.”

The entire process has been frustrating from the Gamecock side of things with the NCAA initially denying Brooks's waiver for immediate eligibility after he transferred in from Tarleton State by way of Wingate this summer.

Brooks, if eligible, would be an immediate rotation player in the receiver group. The Gamecocks, though, are still waiting and have no idea when that decision would come.

Will Muschamp was also asked about the three players who opted out—OrTre Smith, Randrecous Davis and Mark Fox—and said all of those guys are still taking classes and will evaluate when they'll return to campus after the season.

“I know Dreac, OrTre and Mark are still enrolled in school and doing well academically," Muschamp said. "We’ll see in January where things sit.”