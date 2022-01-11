Gamecocks still working offensively as Bryant, Couisnard get healthy

“It’s a never-ending journey cause every player is different. Jermaine and Keyshawn are completely different than Jacobi (Wright) and Erik Stevenson as players,” Frank Martin said.

This is what the Gamecocks have had to go through with both Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant as the work-in-progress offense takes on its toughest defensive test yet.

Offensive basketball is always a work in progress when a team is fully healthy and even more so with two of a team’s most seasoned veterans in and out of the lineup for long stretches of times.

“Now with Jermaine and Keyshawn back on the court they have different talents so we have to adjust some things. That makes some other guys stand around a little bit. That’s all good. We’ll figure it out.”

Both guys—who combined last season to play 945 minutes—have combined for just 374 through 14 games, just 13.4 percent of available minutes this season.

They’ve combined to miss a combined nine games this year and both were dealing with injuries as recently as last week with Bryant a shoulder and Couisnard an ankle.

Neither have faltered lately in their spirits around the team despite the injuries, but their ingratiation back into the rotation means the Gamecocks are adjusting from what they were most of December.

“I understand their strengths as players and understand them as people,” Martin said. “As soon as I can get them consistently out there—which they’re both in great sprits about—I have to be a lot more aggressive in committing to certain things to help them play better. That’s on me. That’s my job.”

With or without those two in the lineup, the Gamecocks offensively have had ebbs and flows marred by struggles protecting the ball.

South Carolina is slightly below average in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency (102.7 points per 100) but rank near the bottom nationally in turnover rate, giving the ball up on over 22 percent of offensive possessions.

When they protect the ball the offense has found consistency and it will be helped even more if the Gamecocks don’t foul and are able to get into the open court.

“If you look at the Vanderbilt game, the possessions we didn’t foul we were actually able to get in the open court and get some easy opportunities,” Martin said.

“When people foul us and we get to shoot free throws our defensive numbers are off the charts. Our problem is we’re fouling too much, especially on the road, and putting people on the foul line. We have to eliminate that…All you can do is show film and continue to be patient and teach and continue to get that number to drop down.”

In nine wins over Division I teams the Gamecocks are only committing on average 19.9 fouls per game, getting 12.4 fastbreak points and 19.6 points off turnovers. Comparatively in four losses South Carolina is fouling 23.8 times per game with 4.5 fastbreak points and 17 points off turnovers.

Now they have to find a way to replicate what they’ve done in wins against a Tennessee team ranking top 15 in both defensive efficiency and opponent turnover rate.

Fouling has been a big sore on what’s been a good defense this season with South Carolina ranking 349th nationally in opponent’s average free throw attempts, something that will have to improve against a Tennessee team that’s dangerous defensively if set up.

“Sometimes we get so antsy and want the ball so badly and play so hard some guys reach in and try to help when they don’t have to,” James Reese said. “We commit a lot of fouls we should because we’re too excited and want the ball so bad. We can’t foul that much on the road. “