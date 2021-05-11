In the end, it turned into a 7-2 Clemson win and keeps the Gamecocks (28-18, 12-12 SEC) from sweeping the series.

The Gamecocks, closing out their series with Clemson on the road, wasted plenty of chances, especially early, stranding double-digit runners on base, while the Tigers were able to take advantage of some miscues.

It was a tale of opportunities missed and an opponent taking advantage of theirs Tuesday for South Carolina.

“We kept putting guys on base, kept putting guys on base and didn’t get the big hit,” Mark Kingston said. “Our offense not taking advantage of all those base runners early on was obviously the difference in the game.”

South Carolina was able to put runners on without a problem, getting at least one base runner in eight of the nine innings but only able to push across two runs, both on solo homers.

The Gamecocks did out hit the Tigers by one but couldn’t get a big hit when they needed to, stranding 13 base runners—tied for the most in a nine-inning game this season—with seven of those in the first three innings.

Offensively they hit 3-for-17 with runners on base—0-for-9 with runners in scoring position—and struck out 12 times to five walks.

“Average,” Kingston said of the offensive output. “We got on base quite a bit, which is why you had so many left on base but I just expect more. I do. I just expect more. They do too. Our players expect more, coaches expect more and we just have to keep working and find whatever helps them. It has to be better.”

The turning point in the game came in the fifth after Wes Clarke’s team-leading 19th homer of the year with Clemson taking the lead without the benefit of a hit.

Daniel Lloyd —who came in out of the bullpen in the third and got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam—worked himself into trouble in the inning with a walk and hit by pitch.

He’d give up both of those runs after Sam Hall laid down a sacrifice bunt and Lloyd (0-1, 3.18 ERA) went to third trying to get the lead runner out but the ball got past Brennan Milone at third base, plating both runs on what was ruled a throwing error by Lloyd.

“Everything was done properly except the execution of the throw. Burgess made the right call. Danny got to the ball quick, turned and threw. Milone made the right decision to be at third base since it’s a force play,” Kingston said.

“You have a little bit more time there. Danny just made a bad throw. It happens. Everything was done right, we just have to execute the throw and put it in the chest.”

CJ Weins, making his first-career start, tossed 2.2 scoreless innings while walking three and striking out two.

After no-hitting the Tigers through the first four innings, Lloyd would allow the three runs (one earned), while Wes Sweatt and Parker Coyne were the two other bullpen arms to allow runs.

As a staff, the Gamecocks gave up six hits, six walks and four hit batters to nine strikeouts.

“The guys in the middle struggled a little bit but you have to be better. I thought they competed. I thought they were composed. They have to be a little bit better,” Kingston said. “You can’t give away six free passes. I think that’s what it was. I’m not sure how many hit batters. What was it, four? So almost 10 free passes between hit batters and walks. Obviously that’s too many.”

The Gamecocks still take the series 2-1 thanks to walk-off wins in late February but now have lost three of their last four games heading into a road series with Kentucky beginning Friday night.

Click for Tuesday's box score