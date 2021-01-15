Jimmy Lindsey will join Shane Beamer's Gamecock football staff to replace Tracy Rocker as defensive line coach, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

A Cheraw native, Lindsey spent three years coaching with South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White at Western Kentucky from 2017 until 2019. He spent the 2020 season coaching defensive ends at Illinois, where he helped develop Owen Carney into a second-team All Big Ten selection.

Lindsey coached the Conference USA defensive player of the year - DeAngelo Malone at Western Kentucky in 2019. All told, the 20-year veteran has coached over 20 all-conference selections, 7 All-Americans, and 5 conference defensive players of the year.

The former Chattanooga linebacker and team captain began his career as a student assistant at his alma mater in 2000, where he was later promoted to his first on-field position as inside linebackers coach.

From there, Lindsey traveled for stints at Gardner-Webb, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee-Martin, Chattanooga, Furman, and Georgia Southern. At Tennessee-Martin, Lindsey had staff carryover with Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. Lindsey also completed NFL minority coaching internships with the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and San Diego Chargers.

The university's Board of Trustees on Friday approved contracts for three new assistants (plus raises for two other Gamecock football staff members), but Lindsey's was not among them since the deal was not completed until later in the day.

Lindsey's addition to the staff leaves just one on-field coaching slot - offensive line - to be filled by Beamer.