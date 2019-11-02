Through the first 15 minutes, it didn't look like that was going to happen, but the Gamecocks did just enough offensively to take down Vanderbilt 24-7 Saturday night to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive.

The Gamecocks entered Saturday in desperate need of something good to happen under the lights at Williams-Brice.

They looked hungover from the Tennessee game early, falling behind in the first quarter after Vandy fooled Jaycee Horn with a double move for a touchdown and Mon Denson fumbled the ball going in for the game-tying score.

The Gamecocks dominated the second quarter, scoring twice and outgaining the Commodores by 42 yards.

They'd tie the game on a 20-yard pass from Ryan Hilinski to Xavier Legette, the freshman's first-career touchdown reception before taking the lead on a Kevin Harris one-yard touchdown run after what looked like a Bryan Edwards touchdown was downed at the one-yard line.

After giving up 77 yards and seven points on the opening drive, the Gamecocks did not allow a score again with Vanderbilt putting up just 189 yards total on the night.

They'd look more like the defense that beat Georgia and less like the who gave up 351 yards passing to Tennessee last week.

RJ Roderick picked off a pass, his first interception against a Power 5 team this season; his only other one in 2019 came against Charleston Southern.

TJ Brunson picked up another late, his first of the year

South Carolina did just enough offensively, scoring when it needed to take a seven-point lead and hold onto it.

There were some tense moments—they'd get stuffed on fourth and one near the end of the third quarter—but put the game away with a Parker White field goal with 12 minutes to go in the game.

Bryan Edwards put the final nail in the coffin with a touchdown with less than eight minutes to play.

He also tied a school record with 14 receptions.

Deshaun Fenwick, who played sparingly if at all this year, led the team with 102 yards on 18 carries.

Ryan Hilinski put together one of his better games of the season, finishing 24-for-31 with 235 yards and a touchdown.