SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS SOCCER

The Gamecocks are bringing home a SEC championship.

South Carolina toppled No. 6 Arkansas 1-0 in the title game Sunday afternoon, securing the program's first tournament championship since 2009.

The seventh-ranked Gamecocks didn't allow a goal the entire tournament.

They breezed through the first few rounds and scored early in the first half to jump out to a lead they didn't allow anything else after that.



The Gamecocks were dominant in the regular season, finishing with 13 wins and just one loss to three ties. They didn't lose in SEC play going 7-0-3.

They'd beat Georgia and second-seeded Vanderbilt by a combined score of 3-0 before taking down the Razorbacks.