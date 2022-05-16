Gamecocks Tame Wildcats

He is not only Carolina's pitcher of the week but is really the MVP of the entire season for the Cocks on the bump. Noah Hall, the SEC innings pitched leader, was dominant on Saturday. Hall pitched eight scoreless innings and allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts in Carolina's 7-0 win. Hall allowed just three base runners to reach second base. Really all of the Gamecock starters were solid this weekend. Will Sanders pitched well enough to win a Sunday game only allowing 2 earned runs in 7 innings. Brett Thomas was effective in his four inning start in Friday night's win.

At the plate it has been nice to see Michael Braswell getting adjusted to SEC pitching. Braswell was 6-for-9 this weekend with four RBIs and four walks. Andrew Eyster hit a home run on Senior Day Saturday and is hitting .335 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs on the season. Josiah Sightler continued to rip the cover off the ball as he has done the entire second half of this season. Sightler improved his batting average to .294 after being at .167 after The Citadel game on March 23. Sightler went 5-for-11 this weekend with 3 more RBIs. Sightler leads the team with 13 home runs.