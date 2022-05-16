Gamecocks Tame Wildcats
Weekend MVPs
He is not only Carolina's pitcher of the week but is really the MVP of the entire season for the Cocks on the bump. Noah Hall, the SEC innings pitched leader, was dominant on Saturday. Hall pitched eight scoreless innings and allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts in Carolina's 7-0 win. Hall allowed just three base runners to reach second base. Really all of the Gamecock starters were solid this weekend. Will Sanders pitched well enough to win a Sunday game only allowing 2 earned runs in 7 innings. Brett Thomas was effective in his four inning start in Friday night's win.
At the plate it has been nice to see Michael Braswell getting adjusted to SEC pitching. Braswell was 6-for-9 this weekend with four RBIs and four walks. Andrew Eyster hit a home run on Senior Day Saturday and is hitting .335 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs on the season. Josiah Sightler continued to rip the cover off the ball as he has done the entire second half of this season. Sightler improved his batting average to .294 after being at .167 after The Citadel game on March 23. Sightler went 5-for-11 this weekend with 3 more RBIs. Sightler leads the team with 13 home runs.
Postseason Watch
The winning weekend did not do much to improve Carolina's slim postseason outlook. The Gamecocks don't have the RPI numbers to get them in with a sub .500 SEC record. If the Gamecocks don't beat Charlotte and sweep Florida in Gainesville, they are going to have to do some major damage in Hoover.
The Gamecocks have guaranteed a spot in the SEC Tournament. They would currently be the 10 seed and play in the single elimination opening round. With a series win in Gainesville they would likely climb no higher than 8th. It will be interesting to see how Mark Kingston handles the rotation this weekend knowing that his team's season maybe on the line the following Tuesday. My guess is that Kingston will move Hall and Sanders up a day for the Florida series with the hopes of Hall being ready for Tuesday's win or go home game.
Spring Sport Postseasons
Men's Tennis saw their season end in Charlottesville as they were blanked 4-0 by Virginia in the Sweet 16. The Men's Golf team will begin their regional play today in Norman.