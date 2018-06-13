GamecockCentral.com

Two major South Carolina targets moved into the newly released 2019 Rivals250 Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven ATH Keveon Mullins was already a four-star prospect but made his debut in the 250 as the No. 188 prospect in the country. Mullins visited South Carolina on Tuesday and gave rave reviews.

Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County defensive back Jammie Robinson, who was previously a three-star prospect, is now the No. 199 overall prospect in the country. Robinson took his official visit to Carolina earlier this month.

South Carolina offensive line target Warren McClendon remains in the Rivals250 and is ranked the No. 207 overall prospect in his class.

South Carolina commits DE Zacch Pickens (19), OL Mark Fox (208) and DL Joseph Anderson (231), all remain in the 250.

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski moved up from a three-star prospect into the Rivals100 on Tuesday and is considered the No. 55 overall prospect in the country and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback.

