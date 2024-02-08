South Carolina has another off-season coaching vacancy following multiple reports that TE Coach Justin Stepp is headed to coach WRs at Illinois for Bret Bielema. Stepp coached WRs at South Carolina for the last four seasons before being moved to TEs last month when Head Coach Shane Beamer brought in James Coley from Texas A&M to coach the WR corps and hopefully inject some life into the WR recruiting, which had been a bit up and down over the last several years.

Stepp arrived at South Carolina after spending three years in the same position at Arkansas, and became a key member of Beamer’s staff both in the transfer portal and recruiting. His biggest addition to the wide receiver room was Antwane Wells Jr. who joined before the 2022 season and put up a career year before injuries derailed his 2023.

Xavier Legette responded by turning in the second-greatest receiving season in program history by total yards in 2023, breaking the 1,000-yard mark and elevating himself to a potential first-round draft choice in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Without Stepp in the building, South Carolina is down to defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray as the only members of the original staff still on the coaching staff.

***********************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about all things South Carolina football? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.