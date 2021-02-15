GamecockCentral - Gamecocks, Tennessee rescheduled for Wednesday night

South Carolina’s Tuesday game at Tennessee will not be played as scheduled.

Instead of playing tomorrow night the Gamecocks will travel to play the Vols at 9 p.m. Wednesday night as a “result of a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”

Wednesday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network

After a loss to LSU Tennessee is ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll. The Gamecocks have lost their last three games.