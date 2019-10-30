SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Wednesday afternoon, Will Muschamp updated the injury status of two guys who have battled lingering ailments this season.

Muschamp said the Gamecocks are planning to apply for a sixth year of eligibility for Randrecous Davis and also plan on redshirting Brad Johnson this year.

Also see: How star power stacks up Saturday

Davis missed the first five games coming off of an ankle injury; he's dressed the last few games but hasn't recorded any statistics this season.

"We're going to probably apply for Dreac to get a sixth year of eligibility. He's just not coming around as quickly as we thought."

The redshirt junior has been maligned with injuries his entire career at South Carolina, not putting together a full season yet with just 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in three injury-shortened seasons.

Also see: Latest scoop on a few high-profile recruits

Johnson is dealing with a groin injury that's persisted since the start of camp and he's been incredibly limited in what he's been able to do this year.

The Gamecocks should be getting Sadarius Hutcherson and Ernest Jones back this week after minor injuries suffered against Tennessee but will be without Rico Dowdle, AJ Turner, Damani Staley and Dylan Wonnum this week.

They host Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.