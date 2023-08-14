For the second season in a row, a South Carolina legend from the Steve Spurrier era will have his jersey retired at Williams-Brice Stadium.

After Jadeveon Clowney received the honor last season at halftime of the season-opening win over Georgia State, the school will retire wide receiver Alshon Jeffery's jersey at halftime of the Sept. 23 home game against Mississippi State.

“Alshon Jeffery is one of the best players in Gamecock football history and is deserving of having his jersey retired,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in an official statement. “Alshon set the standard at his position in a program that has developed a number of great wide receivers in its history.”

Jeffery played at South Carolina from 2009-2011, a key member of the program's first ever SEC East Championship in 2010, and the first 11-win season in program history the following fall. The South Carolina native totaled up 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns in 43 appearances for the Gamecocks, playing in every single game during his three seasons on campus.

He is still the program's all-time leader in numerous receiving categories, including most receptions in a season (88), most receiving yards in a season (1,517), most 100-yard receiving games in both a season (eight) and a career (12) and is tied for the program record for most receiving touchdowns (23).

Jeffery will be the sixth player in school history to receiver the honor, joining Clowney, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Wadiak, Mike Johnson and 1980 Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.

****************************************************************************************

This is a free story. If you are looking to subscribe for future women's basketball coverage, analysis and features, we have a very special deal for this weekend only! Using promo code GSCOOP23 or clicking this link you can get ONE YEAR of GamecockScoop Premium for just $23 (a $100 value)! Offer expires on Monday, August 14th.

And looking for a place to discuss all things South Carolina football? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.