Frank Martin said the Gamecocks have at least had conversations about adding a game to their non-conference schedule and "there have been some possibilities" but there are plenty of complications that go along with it.

After losing a game early in the season because of COVID, the Gamecocks are trying to add a make up game this season before SEC play starts.

"Here’s the catch 22: our road games next year are already filled," Martin said. "I can’t bring in a team and do a home and home and go on the road next year. I can’t do it. It would have to be a one-time deal. It would have to be a buy game."

The Gamecocks have five non-conference games left against Wofford (Dec. 10), at George Washington (Dec. 14), Clemson (Dec. 19), SC State (Dec. 23) and Florida A&M (Jan. 2).

One stipulation Martin has is he doesn't want to schedule a game where the Gamecocks would have to travel since they started the season with three games away from Colonial Life Arena and have one more against the Colonials.

He also said it's been tough to find a team willing to play for the strict testing the SEC makes teams and opponents go through before playing a game.

SEC rules say teams have to test multiple times a week before playing, and those kinds of test cost a lot of money, money some mid-to-low major schools might not have.

"Trying to find someone that’s available that’s also willing to spend the money it takes for testing is a little complicated right now. It’s not as simple as it sounds. We’re not going to pay for other people’s testing," Martin said. "They have to be willing to adhere to the SEC testing policy, which means they have to spend the money for testing to update and take as many as we’re required to take. It gets a little complicated.”

The Gamecocks had their exhibition canceled earlier this month against Coker after COVID tests weren't in by the day the exhibition was going to be played, giving South Carolina an open date on its calendar to schedule another team.

Their next game is the home opener for the men's team, Thursday at 6 p.m. against Wofford.