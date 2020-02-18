South Carolina will have to wait at least a day before getting back out on the diamond.

The Gamecocks' 4 p.m. game against Winthrop Tuesday has been canceled with rain in the forecast Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

No makeup date has been set.

It's the first of potentially two games that could be affected by weather this week with there being a threat of rain Wednesday as well.

The Gamecocks (3-0) have a game scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday against Presbyterian as well with Andy Peters scheduled to start, but that was before Tuesday's rain out. Thomas Farr was slotted to start against the Eagles.

As of Monday night there is a 70 percent of rain starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continuing on until 3 p.m. According to the forecast there's only a 25 percent chance of rain at 4 p.m. and will continue to go down as the night goes on.

After these two midweeks, the Gamecocks will host Northwestern with first pitch Friday scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday will start at 2 p.m. with Sunday's game three at 1:30.



South Carolina is fresh off a sweep over Holy Cross where it outscored the Crusaders 24-3 over the course of 23 innings after a rain-shortened game Sunday that ended after five innings.