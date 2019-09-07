SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

After dropping their season opener, the Gamecocks are shuffling their starting lineup a little bit heading into week two against Charleston Southern.

The biggest change, obviously comes at quarterback with Jake Bentley out with a foot injury and Ryan Hilinski starting in his place.

When the Gamecocks announced their starting lineup before Saturday's game, Hilinski received the biggest ovation.

Some other notable names listed at starter where Jovaughn Gwyn at right guard, Jordan Rhodes at left guard and J.J. Enagbare at defensive end.

Aaron Sterling started at end last week but has been limited at practice with knee swelling. Sterling is on the Gamecocks' dress list today.

Back from a pec strain, J.T. Ibe is back and listed at safety in the team's starting lineup. Jamyest Williams, RJ Roderick, Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn are all listed in the team's lineup.

Jahmar Brown, Ernest Jones and TJ Brunson are listed as starting linebackers while Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster are the team's starting running backs.