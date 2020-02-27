The Gamecocks are bumping out Brett Kerry out of his Saturday spot and replacing him Thomas Farr while keeping everything else the same.

Two weeks into the season and South Carolina is tweaking the starting rotation heading into this weekend's rivalry series against Clemson.

“It gives us our best chance to win," Mark Kingston said. "Every decision we make is to give our team the best chance to win. That’s what this decision is based on right now.”

In one appearance this season, a start against Presbyterian, Farr (1-0, 3.86 ERA) gave up two runs (both earned) in 4.2 innings. He has a .188 batting average against and has struck out five to two walks.

Farr came to South Carolina after being drafted in the 37th round by the Rangers and is one of Baseball America's top 200 draft prospects before the season started.

He missed the fall with a hand injury and missed one of three preseason starts with a arm injury.

“He’s been really good for us," Carmen Mlodzinski said of Farr. "Obviously he’s had some stuff he’s had to deal with getting his arm right. When he’s on he has some of the best stuff on the staff. I really like him in that spot.”

Mlodzinski (1-0, 0.64 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday at Founders Park with Brannon Jordan (1-0, 1.64 ERA) anchoring the Sunday spot at Clemson in game three.



Because of the move, Kerry will be available all three games of the series out of the bullpen. In two starts this season Kerry is 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA with 15 strikeouts to one walk in 11 innings. Teams are hitting .267 off of him.

Last year Kerry was a Freshman All-American primarily out of the bullpen (20 relief appearances) with a 2.62 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 58.1 innings.

“Brett’s a winner. He’s a team player. He just wants to help us win as much as we can,” Kingston said. “This gives us our best chance to win.”

Weekend starting pitching is easily the best piece of this Gamecocks team early.

So far the weekend rotation is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA with teams hitting .194/.230/.349 against them in 36 innings. The three starters in the rotation so far have a 7-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio and a 0.861 WHIP.

“It’s a win-win for us, we think," Kingston said. "Farr is extremely talented with an extremely live arm. We know how good Brett Kerry is out of the bullpen. We look at this as a win-win.”

The Gamecocks (6-2) head into the series coming off a midweek win over North Florida after dropping the series to Northwestern while Clemson dropped its first game of the season Tuesday, 5-3 to East Tennessee State.

First pitch is scheduled Friday night at Founders for 7 p.m. before the series moves to Segra Park in Columbia for a 3 p.m. first pitch. The finale Sunday at Clemson's Doug Kingsmore Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m.