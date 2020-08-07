South Carolina officially knows its two teams that will be coming on the 2020 schedule.

The Gamecocks will host Auburn and travel to Ole Miss as part of the 2020 schedule, which starts in late September.

"I'm excited about adding two teams that are very familiar to me personally," said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. "We will travel to Oxford and have Auburn come to Columbia. I have great respect for both programs. They both have great coaching staffs."

South Carolina last played Auburn in 2014 in an instant classic where the Gamecocks lost a shootout on the plains 42-35 in Steve Spurrier's last full season in Columbia.

The Gamecocks last played Ole Miss in 2018 on the road, a 48-44 win in Oxford in a shootout of their own where South Carolina held on late for a big win as part of a 7-6 season.

Auburn was scheduled to come to Columbia next in 2021 and the Gamecocks' next meeting against Ole Miss was slated for 2025.

Last year Auburn went 9-4 with a loss in the Sugar Bowl and Ole Miss is coming off a 4-8 season.

The SEC went to a 10-game, league-only schedule which will start Sept. 26 with the Gamecocks hosting Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and Texas A&M with road games against Florida, Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky.

The Gamecocks will begin their preseason camp Aug. 17 before the start of the season in late September.

They'll get 12 weeks to play 10 games, and a full schedule is set to be revealed next week.