The Gamecocks are up 28-3 at the break after a few players made history and are on the verge of making some more in the second half.

South Carolina cruised in the first half of a rain-soaked makeup game against Akron.

South Carolina got on the board first after getting good field position thanks to a good Bryan Edwards punt return. That set up a Deebo Samuel 18-yard touchdown catch-and-run for his 10th touchdown of the year.

Also see: Saturday visitor scoop

That moves him into a tie for second all-time for receiving touchdowns in a single season, three shy of tying Sidney Rice's record of 13 touchdowns in one season.

After an Akron field goal, Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards connected for a 70-yard touchdown to push the lead to double digits.

On that pass Bentley became just the fourth player in school history to throw for 7,000 yards, joining just Todd Ellis, Steve Taneyhill and Stephen Garcia. He also has a new season high in passing yards at 2,915.

Also see: Full updates from Williams-Brice

Samuel scored his second touchdown of the day in the second quarter, recovering a snap that went over the punter's head for his 26th career touchdown.

They scored again near the end of the first half, using a five-yard touchdown pass to Samuel, his third total touchdown of the day.

Samuel is now tied for fourth all-time with 28 total touchdowns.

At the end of the half, Bentley is two touchdowns shy of tying Steve Taneyhill's record of 29 touchdown passes in a single season set in 1995.