The win evens the series and sets up a Friday night rubber match at Founders Park.

After a disappointing Thursday-night loss, the Gamecocks rallied in the sixth inning in game one of a doubleheader, scoring six unanswered runs to win 6-2 over Arkansas.

This weekend seems no different through two.

It’s become a trend this season for South Carolina to drop series openers only to rally in games two and three, typically doing it in dramatic fashion in the middle game.

The Gamecock offense looked anemic through the first five innings finally broke through in the sixth in a big way.

They’d load the bases with one out and promptly score a run in each of their next four at-bats, starting with a RBI single through the left side.

Josiah Sightler, who grounded out Thursday night with the bases loaded, walked to tie the game before Colin Burgess lifted a full-count sac fly to right field, giving the Gamecocks their first lead in the series.

George Callil put an insurance run up, roping a two-out, two-strike RBI single to right and after that it was all about South Carolina’s bullpen, which inherited four runners in Friday’s early game and allowed none to score.

They'd do it mostly off of Arkansas's best arm, Zebulon Vermillion, who gave up three runs on five hits in just two innings.

The tide turned in the fifth inning after Arkansas had already plated a run, Andrew Peters came in with the bases loaded and got out of the jam with a swinging strikeout.

It was the tip of the iceberg for Peters (41, 1.52 ERA), who was fantastic in three scoreless innings. The only base runner he allowed was on a walk and he struck out three, shutting down one of the best offenses in the country.

The Gamecock offense did their part to help him and Brett Kerry, turning things on late.

After putting up no runs on one hit the first five innings the Gamecocks (25-11, 11-6 SEC plated six runs on eight hits in three innings with five different Gamecocks driving in runs, led by two from Colin Burgess.

Brett Kerry turned it loose for a four-out save, striking out a batter in the eight before pitching around a leadoff double in the ninth with two strikeouts and getting Arkansas’s best hitter, Matt Goodheart, to fly out for Kerry’s fourth save of the season.

Gamecock pitchers, including Brannon Jordan, allowed just four hits to the nation's most potent offense, holding them to 0-for-12 with runnres on base and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Razorbacks stranded nine runners.

Game three of the series is Friday night, scheduled for 7 p.m. with Will Sanders scheduled to start for South Carolina. It will be televised on SEC Network Plus.