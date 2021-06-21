Gamecocks welcome Upstate OL to campus
A little over a week ago, South Carolina hosted in-state offensive lineman Markee Anderson for his most in-depth look at Columbia yet.
The 2023 standout had been to Columbia for camp previously, but this trip represented his first in-person meeting with the new staff, as well as an initial look at the program's updated facilities.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news