Baseball America reorganized its top 100 prospects and released its prospects 101-200 with plenty of Gamecocks and signees represented right before the season.

Baseball season is right around the corner with less than two weeks until opening day, and with it comes the annual tradition of prospect rankings.

The list is obviously headlined by potential first-round pick Carmen Mlodzinski, who stayed steady at No. 10 overall after a dynamite Cape Cod League performance.

He's expected to be in the team's weekend rotation and is the likely opening day starter.

Also see: Latest scrimmage scoop from the diamond

The next-highest current Gamecock is junior college pitcher Brannon Jordan, who checks in at No. 157 overall, and is also expected to compete for a weekend spot. If he doesn't, he'll be a key piece of the team's rotation.



Noah Campbell is considered the No. 160 prospect by Baseball America after another solid summer in the Cape. He and Mlodzinski were both named to Baseball America's preseason All-American list as well and are likely key contributors this year.

Thomas Farr, another junior college pitcher who is expected to compete for a rotation spot, is the final current Gamecock at No. 175 on the list. He didn't pitch in the fall but was in the low-90s on his fastball in his first spring outing and should be a major player this season.

As for signees in the 2020 class to make the list, outfielder Brandon Fields is the highest-rated at No. 73 and is holding steady there from the last update.

He's joined by fellow high school prospect and lefty pitcher Jackson Phipps at No. 127, one of the best junior college players in the country in Luke Little at No. 150 and righty Will Sanders at No. 177.

Also see: More on Jordan Burch before the late signing period

The Gamecocks have what's considered a top 10 class for 2020 and signed almost everyone during the early signing period and is expected finish out the class once the later period begins in April.



South Carolina's season begins in less than two weeks with the opening day game against Holy Cross scheduled for Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.