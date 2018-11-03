That's their fifth win, moving them one closer to bowl eligibility.

The Gamecocks limited Ole Miss to just seven fourth-quarter points and, while clinging to a four-point lead, had a huge stop late to preserve a 48-44 win.

OXFORD, MISS.—South Carolina hadn't done much defensively through the first three quarters of the game but saved its best for last.

With the Rebels facing a fourth down near midfield and a minute to play, Jaycee Horn would force an incompletion to force a turnover on downs, effectively ending the game.

Also see: Full updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

The Gamecocks got off to a fast start with a Deebo Samuel touchdown on the opening kickoff, his first return touchdown of the season and fourth of his career.

They'd score 17 points in the first quarter, the most on the road since 2009, and end the half with 27 points. The only problem was Ole Miss would go tit-for-tat, scoring 24 points in the second quarter to make it a tie game at the half.

South Carolina would use big plays for all three touchdowns. Aside from the kickoff return, Bryan Edwards hauled in a 75-yard one-handed touchdown grab and a 50-yard Ty'Son Williams catch to set up a Williams two-yard run.

Ole Miss racked up 433 yards offensively in the first half, 270 of those coming through the air. The Rebels got the ball to start the second half and took their first lead of the game with a field goal on their first drive.

Also see: Observations from last weekend's fall ball finale

The Gamecocks responded though with a touchdown drive with Jake Bentley finding Josh Vann in the back of the end zone for six, the freshman's first career touchdown catch.

Bentley would finished with his best performance of the season, throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 11.3 yards per attempt.

Ole Miss too the lead after that with another touchdown and the Gamecocks would fail to score on their next possession with Mon Denson getting stopped short on fourth an inches.

That gave the Rebels a short field, which resulted in a Isaiah Woullard touchdown run to make it a 10-point game.

They would cut it to a one-score game with an A.J. Turner touchdown run. And, after forcing a stop, Mon Denson would rip off the biggest run of the day—a 69-yard sprint—to set up a Jake Bentley rushing score on third down to give South Carolina the lead.

Also see: Baseball recruiting notes with double-digit visitors

Player of the game: Jake Bentley played well, tossing two touchdowns and running for another.

Statistical leaders: Bentley, 363 yards; Edwards, 109 receiving yards; Denson, 102 rushing yards; Brunson, 15 tackles.

Up next: South Carolina travels to Florida next weekend. No game time has been announced yet.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!