South Carolina will be without a few big pieces, including one starter, Saturday.

Dennis Daley did not travel with the team to Oxford this weekend after being ruled out with an ankle injury. That means Malik Young will get his first start of the season.

J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey, dealing with a knee and concussion respectively, are out and did not travel with the team.

Bryson Allen-Williams traveled with the team to Ole Miss but had a cast on his hand walking into the stadium Saturday morning.

Randrecous Davis (toe) and Chad Terrell (knee) did not make the trip.

Josh Belk, who hasn't played in the team's last five games, did not travel either, and is focusing on getting in shape.

Eldridge Thompson (shoulder) and OrTre Smith (knee) and Jovaugh Gwyn (foot) are all out for the season and did not travel again.

View the full travel roster below