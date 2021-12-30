Gamecocks without at least one assistant, defensive starter for bowl game
South Carolina will be without a handful of key contributors and coaches for today's bowl game against North Carolina.
Running backs coach Montario Hardesty was not with the team during the pregame warm ups and neither was starter Cam Smith.
With Hardesty out, Patrick DiMarco was working with the running backs.
MarShawn Lloyd is also in sweatpants and will not play, it appears.
Smith is a big piece of a Gamecock secondary already depleted entering the game and going against a potent UNC offense.
JJ Enagbare and ZaQuandre White both opted out and the Gamecocks are without JonDarius Morgan is away from the team with a sick family member.
Kick off from Charlotte is at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.
