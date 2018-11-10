Bryson Allen-Williams and Aaron Sterling are not on the team's travel roster after an ankle injury suffered against Ole Miss last week hasn't healed.

Two of South Carolina's best, and most experienced players did not make the trip and will not play Saturday against Florida.

He has 36 tackles this season and leads the team with 10 tackles for loss. Danny Fennell is expected to play a lot in his stead.

Sterling has started four games this year with 15 tackles, three for loss.

Rico Dowdle, after an ankle injury limited him in practice this week, did travel with the team. Jonathan Gipson traveled for the first time this season with the Gamecocks thin at the safety position.

Ty'Son Williams (hand) also traveled with the team. Josh Belk is not on the travel roster. Both injured offensive linemen Dennis Daley and Malik Young made the trip as well.

Jamyest Williams, Jovaughn Gwyn, OrTre Smith, Eldridge Thompson and Javon Charleston—all of whom are out for the season—did not travel.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) will take on No. 19 Florida (6-3, 4-3 SEC) at noon on ESPN.

View the full travel roster below.