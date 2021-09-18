Gamecocks without Greene for a while

South Carolina will be without one of their starting linebackers for the foreseeable future, Shane Beamer said after Saturday’s game.

Sherrod Greene is dealing with a lower leg injury and Beamer said he’s “going to be out for a while.”

Greene left the game on the defense’s first drive of the game and was in a lot of pain and visibly frustrated when he went down.

He’d have to be put into an air cast and carted off the field, a towel draped over his neck as the team came around and huddle around him before he left the field.

Greene did not return to the game.

“Any time they bring the cart out, it’s not good,” Beamer said. “We’ll see the extent of it as we go forward. Initial diagnosis, it’s not necessarily season ending but he’ll be out for a while.”

Zeb Noland also left after the Gamecocks’ first offensive drive, going back to the locker room after getting stepped on and forcing Beamer and the staff to play Doty likely earlier and for longer than they wanted to against the Bulldogs.

The quarterback, making the start in his hometown, completed one of his two attempts, a 61-yard completion down the sideline to Josh Vann.

Noland had a “significant cut” on his hand and didn’t have feeling in his throwing hand and wasn’t able to continue playing.

Luke Doty played and went 13-for-26 with just over 150 yards, a touchdown and a score.

Cam Smith didn’t play in the second half after having the foot he injured in the second half getting stepped on and sidelining him for the majority of the second half.