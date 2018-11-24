South Carolina will be without two of its top pass rushers when it faces Clemson Saturday night as D.J. Wonnum and Aaron Sterling will both be out against the Tigers.

Wonnum started the year at the BUCK position before going down with an ankle injury against Coastal Carolina. The junior was held out of the next five games before returning to action after the bye week against Tennessee.

Wonnum has 11 tackles, including three and a half for loss, and two sacks in four games this season. Even after returning, Wonnum never seemed to be 100 percent, playing only six snaps against UT-Chattanooga a week ago.

Sterling went down with a knee injury against Ole Miss and hasn't played since that game. The sophomore has 15 tackles and a sack this season from his defensive end position.

Freshman Kingsley Enagbare is not on the dress list either.

Brad Johnson, Daniel Fennell and Shameik Blackshear should get more playing time on the edge against the Tigers.

