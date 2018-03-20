GamecockCentral.com

All 32 NFL teams were present Tuesday as 14 former South Carolina players went through drills and tests at Williams-Brice Stadium and the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

"A great day today, I'm really excited for our guys," head coach Will Muschamp said. "Every NFL team was here, I think 50-something scouts. It's excited to see our guys work so hard for this opportunity. I think our guys, from the feedback I got, did very well."

The fact that every NFL team had a representative in town was somewhat overshadowed by the large shadow of one head coach: New England's Bill Belichick.

Both tight end Hayden Hurst and linebacker Skai Moore -- South Carolina's two most highly regarded NFL prospects -- said that the veteran Super Bowl-winning coach had talked to them.

"I've been fortunate to have met Coach Belichick at LSU when I was with Nick Saban," Muschamp said. "He's obviously a Hall of Fame coach and a guy we've got tremendous respect for. It excites our players to see a guy of his caliber in our building."

Hurst chose not to run the 40-yard-dash Tuesday after putting down an impressive 4.67-second run at the NFL Combine earlier this month, but did participate in the blocking and pass-catching drills -- his one-handed grab was a favorite of fans on Twitter.

"I'm a competitor," Hurst said. "In everything I do, I want to do the best. I want to come in and try to compete for a starting job from Day 1. I want to get in and learn. I'm going to be the guy that's going to be able to stretch the field and make plays like I did for two years here at the highest level of college football and I'm planning on doing that up there as well."

Hurst says he has no idea when he'll be drafted, but mentioned there are several teams from the No. 22-32 overall picks that need tight ends.

While South Carolina did not release times, the school did say that Cory Helms was impressive in the bench press, raising the bar 26 times, and that defensive back Chris Lammons showed off a 35-inch vertical leap. Cornerback JaMarcus King said he ran in the 4.5s in the 40-yard-dash.

Moore checked in at 230 pounds and participated in both linebacker and defensive back-oriented drills.



"I felt comfortable in the drops, even doing the DB drills, I felt pretty comfortable doing that," Moore said. "As far as the field work goes, I think I did alright. It went pretty well."

Muschamp, who also has spent time as an NFL coach, tried to prepare his players for what to expect.

"All of them in their own ways have asked some questions about the process and I told them it's a lot like a beauty pageant, they're not going to point out what's pretty," Muschamp explained. "They're going to point out the flaws and what's wrong and you can't get down on yourself.

"You've got to bring your best version of you, every single day, and put your best foot forward. Several came back from the combine and told me, it's exactly what you said, it's a beauty contest and all they do is point out the flaws. It's not recruiting. They're not trying to recruit you, they're choosing you."

In addition to the 14 Gamecocks, Vyncint Smith, a wide receiver from Limestone College and Myles Pierce, a linebacker from The Citadel, participated in the workout son Tuesday.