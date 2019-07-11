Gamecocks work out Georgia lineman at new position
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Georgia lineman Dylan Fairchild attended just one camp this summer - at South Carolina.
He entered Columbia expecting to show his skill set as a defensive lineman. That is, until Eric Wolford pulled him aside and made a move that ended up changing the day's outlook.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news