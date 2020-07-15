GamecockCentral - Gamecocks' WR target Malachi Bennett moves up commit date

But Bennett has apparently decided there's no need to wait as he said on Twitter Wednesday night that he'll announce a commitment next Friday, July 24.

Fairfield (Ala.) three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett recently announced a final five and said he was eyeing August 28 as a possible commit date.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pounder is down to South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss, Louisville and UAB.

Bennett told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons this weekend that the final five was produced from the research he has done on each school, the virtual tours, the strength in his major (Broadcasting), and most importantly, the communication.

"I have been talking to coaches from each of these schools almost every day. They have been talking to me a lot and they have been communicating with my parents too.

"I really got down to these five schools because of the relationships I have built with coaches and the academics they offer."

While there are no favorites among the five, Bennett said that the Gamecocks are among the two schools recruiting him the hardest.

"Ole Miss and South Carolina are recruiting me the hardest," said Bennett. "I do not have a 1-5 order or anything like that, but how those two are recruiting me could them the edge a little.

"I am talking to the whole offensive staffs at Ole Miss and South Carolina, so they are coming at me hard."