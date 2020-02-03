Gamecocks zero in on Nick Barrett during visit
South Carolina's staff hosted its final junior day of the first part of 2020 on Saturday, and Goldsboro (North Carolina) defensive lineman Nick Barrett was one of the key visitors on hand for the Gamecocks.
It was Barrett's second visit to Columbia, having also made the trip for the regular season finale in Williams-Brice back in November.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news