GamecockScoop Film Room: LB Jaden Robinson

The South Carolina linebacking corps has quietly been flipped in the past few years. We spoke about the middle linebackers when Pup Howard committed and now defensive coordinator Clayton White has addressed the “WILL” position.

Currently, Brad Johnson is the starter at the WILL - or outside linebacker - with Mo Kaba backing him up. Donovan Westmoreland flipped from his Georgia commitment to South Carolina in the 2022 class and soon Jaden Robinson will have the opportunity to compete for minutes.

In South Carolina’s defense the WILL is expected to be equally effective at dropping into coverage, helping in run support, and blitzing the passer. Brad Johnson was a defensive end in high school and it took him some time adjusting to playing in space, but Robinson will be ahead of the curve in that department. Robinson is a physical safety at the high school level who will slide into the box at Carolina.

It is easy to see how Robinson landed his prestigious rating. He is clearly a four star type of athlete, as he most certainly wowed in the camp settings and has four star potential. Robinson already has the frame and size needed to step in and contribute as a freshman. He has long arms, is an explosive hitter, and reads the ball well in the air. Robinson should excel in pass coverage, but he will need to work on technique, especially extending his arms and freeing himself from blocks. If anything prevents Robinson from seeing playing time as a freshman, it will be his lack of technique as a linebacker and getting off blocks in the SEC.

At the 2:28 mark, Robinson could not quite snag the ball from the receiver, but he ended up blistering the receiver at the catch, demonstrating his explosive ability when connecting with opposing players.

Robinson displayed the ability to play the edge, which he will be required to do at times in Carolina’s defense, at 2:40. He did not have to take on a block, but viewers can see his long arms and the way he squares up to the ball carrier to make the stop. At 3:32, Robinson exhibited the same type of technique, breaking down and squaring up to the ball carrier.

If nothing else, Robinson should be able to contribute on kickoff coverage as a freshman. His ability to quickly run downhill and lay explosive hits will endure himself to the special teams staff. Once Robinson grasps the nuances of what is required to play outside linebacker in Carolina’s defense, he will be able to push for playing time and display the physical ability he possesses.