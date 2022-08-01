GamecockScoop Film Room: OL Jatavius Shivers
Carolina fans should make no mistake about it, landing Jatavius Shivers is a massive pick-up. Finding players that are 6’7”, 288lbs, and move as well as Shivers is a challenge. Shivers moves well e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news