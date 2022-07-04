GamecockScoop Film Room: RB Dontavius Braswell
Coach Monario Hardesty had yet to land a high profile prep running back until this week with the commitment of Dontavius Braswell. Braswell is listed as a 4 star back and certainly has the speed an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news