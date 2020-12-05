GamecockCentral - Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Kentucky

Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Kentucky
South Carolina (2-7, 2-7 SEC) vs Kentucky (3-6, 3-6 SEC)
When: Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 - 7:30 pm ET
Where: Kroger Field - Lexington, KY (61,000)
Television: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Derek Scott, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 137/XM 380
Odds: UK -11.5 O/U 46.5)
Weather: 34-degrees, 7% chance of precipitation
Quick notes from South Carolina Athletics
CAROLINA VS. KENTUCKY: This is the 32nd meeting between the Gamecocks and Wildcats in a series that dates back to 1937. Carolina leads the all-time series 18-12-1, including a 9-7 advantage in Lexington. The teams played just three times (1937, 1978 and 1981) before Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. Since then, they have met every year. Since joining the SEC, the Gamecocks own a 17-11 record against UK, including wins in 14 of the 20 meetings in this century.
IT’S GETTING LATE: December 5 is the latest date the two teams have ever met on the gridiron. In fact, they had only played once as late as November previously, and that was in the first meeting back in 1937. Since then, all 30 meetings have come in either September (11 times) or October (19 times).
THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Tavien Feaster (107) and Rico Dowdle (102) combined for 209 rushing yards, nearly matching Kentucky’s entire offensive output of 212 yards, as the Gamecocks rolled to an easy 24-7 win in Columbia on Sept. 28, 2019. Feaster scored twice and Dowdle once as the Gamecocks rolled up 387 yards in the win. The Carolina defense pitched a shutout until Kentucky finally got on the board with just 2:32 left in the contest. The seven points was the fewest the Wildcats had scored against the Gamecocks since being held to three points in the 2011 contest. The Carolina win snapped a five-game losing streak in the all-time series.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Benny Snell ran for 99 yards and one of Kentucky’s three-consecutive first-half touchdowns before the No. 17 Wildcats held on for a 24-10 win over South Carolina on Sept. 29, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky scored on four-straight drives to take a 24-3 lead into intermission. The two teams were close in total yards (327-321 in favor of Kentucky) and first downs (20-19 in favor of Carolina) but four Gamecock turnovers proved to be the difference.
THE LAST WIN IN LEXINGTON: Carolina has dropped its last three contests in the Commonwealth, dating back to a 38-17 win in 2012. In that contest, the sixth-ranked Gamecocks erased a 10-point halftime deficit, scoring 31 second-half points. Marcus Lattimore carried 23 times for 120 yards in the win, while Connor Shaw completed 15-of-18 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added 76 yards on the ground on 19 carries. After allowing 17 points and 173 yards in the first half, the Carolina defense pitched a shutout in the second half, limiting Kentucky to just 70 yards over the final 30 minutes. Since that win, Kentucky has posted home wins by scores of 45- 38 in 2014, 17-10 in 2016 and 24-10 in 2018.
BLUE GRASS TIES: Gamecock assistant coach Kyle Krantz served as a graduate assistant on the Wildcat staff in 2011 and 2012.
GET OUT THE WINTER COAT: A 7:30 pm kick in Lexington in December could mean a chilly night, with a game time temperature predicted to be in the 30s. The Gamecocks have not kicked off a game with a temperature below 43 degrees since the Papajohns.com Bowl versus UConn, held Jan. 2, 2010 in Birmingham, Ala., when the thermometer read 27 degrees at kick for that afternoon contest.
Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
4 Luke Doty - Fr.
15 Collin Hill - RsSr.
3 Ryan Hilinski - So.
NOTES: After making his first career start last week, Doty is officially listed at the top of this week's depth chart at QB.
RUNNING BACK
20 Kevin Harris - So.
25 Rashad Amos - Fr.
11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.
OUT - 14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr. (COVID)
NOTES: South Carolina will be without Fenwick again due to COVID. Amos, a freshman, played his most extensive action on Saturday and should be the second back this week too, though White, who is playing on all three phases, also could go in.
WIDE RECEIVER
13 Shi Smith - So.
5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.
WIDE RECEIVER
81 Jalen Brooks - Jr.
84 Rico Powers - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
6 Josh Vann - Jr.
89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.
NOTES: It appears the Gamecocks will get Smith back this week, which should be a huge boost to the offense. Brooks and Vann are the likely starters with him, though Caldwell played a ton last week with Smith out.
LEFT TACKLE
55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.
75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.
LEFT GUARD
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.
68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.
CENTER
71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.
70 Hank Manos - RsSo.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.
52 Jaylen Nichols - So.
NOTES: Moore and Turnetine continue to rotate at left tackle but Moore is again listed as the starter. Nichols has gotten nearly zero snaps this season, but has come on some in practice this week and could get a look, according to Bobo.
TIGHT END
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
23 Jaheim Bell - Fr.
TIGHT END
88 Will Register - RsJr.
12 Traevon Kenion - RsFr.
OUT - 80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr. (ankle)
NOTES: Both Bell and Kenion have climbed the depth chart as the season has progressed and as injuries have mounted to other guys.
FULLBACK
46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.
48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.
OR
99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.
93 Joe Anderson RsFr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
6 Zacch Pickens - So.
94 M.J. Webb - RsJr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.
90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.
BUCK
10 Rod Fitten - RsFr.
OR
3 Jordan Burch - Fr.
NOTES: The list of guys out might be longer than the list of guys in. Burch missed last week and could be out again too. Ellis can play inside or outside. Hemingway has been banged up but did play some last week. Joe Anderson also rotated in at end while Jordan Rhodes got in the mix at DT.
OUT - 5 Keir Thomas, 95 Alex Huntley, 52 J.J. Enagbare, 15 Aaron Sterling
MIKE LINEBACKER
32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.
46 Noah Vincent - RsSo.
WILL LINEBACKER
30 Damani Staley - Sr.
41 Darryle Ware - Fr.
SAM LINEBACKER
41 Darryle Ware - Fr.
35 Eric Shaw - Fr.
OUT - 45 Spencer Eason-Riddle, 53 Ernest Jones, 44 Sherrod Greene, 19 Brad Johnson, 8 Jahmar Brown
NOTES: The number of linebackers that are out is shocking. Kaba and Staley should get the first go at it in the nickel package with walk-on freshman Ware as the third backer. There's virtually no depth behind them.
SAFETY
27 Jaylan Foster - Sr.
21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.
SAFETY
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.
CORNERBACK
22 John Dixon - So.
28 Darius Rush - RsSo.
CORNERBACK
9 Cam Smith - RsFr.
12 Joey Hunter - Fr.
NICKEL
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
27 Jaylan Foster - Sr.
DIME
27 Jaylan Foster - Sr.
11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.
NOTES: The secondary was hammered by opt-outs but these guys have settled in and held their own and played hard.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.
PUNTER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.
9 Nick Muse - Sr.
HOLDER
39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.
36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
7 Jammie Robinson - So.
KICKOFF RETURNER
11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr
Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: Once again, things are being pieced together like a button after Thanksgiving dinner, and that's not a good thing defensively. The Gamecocks are severely depleted defensively. Kentucky isn't good offensively, but will probably put up points against a MASH unit of a South Carolina defense. Offensively, the Gamecocks will get Shi Smith back, adding another wrinkle to the offense to mix in with Kevin Harris and Luke Doty's legs. It's a matter of if the Gamecocks can force some turnovers and put up points. Kentucky 21, South Carolina 19
Wes Mitchell: Call it a hunch, call it a hope that these kids who have stayed and battled through the weirdest season in school history can go out with something positive happening, or call me an idiot, but I feel like the Gamecocks are going to be in this game until the end. Kentucky is better than the current iteration of the Gamecocks on paper and they should have plenty of room in the running game. But Luke Doty, Kevin Harris, Shi Smith and Nick Muse may be able to do just enough to go finish the year on a winning note. South Carolina 24, Kentucky 23.
Michael Beckham: I almost talked myself into picking Carolina yesterday, but there are way too many missing pieces to get the win. I do think they’ll keep it interesting, but Kentucky’s running game and defense will eventually wear on the Gamecocks.
South Carolina hasn’t won in Lexington since 2012. They’ll have to wait another two years. Kentucky 31, South Carolina 20
