GamecockCentral - Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Kentucky

Today's Gameday Guide is presented by Market on Main ! Still looking for a place to watch the game? Check out their watch party on their 23-foot LED screen.

CAROLINA VS. KENTUCKY: This is the 32nd meeting between the Gamecocks and Wildcats in a series that dates back to 1937. Carolina leads the all-time series 18-12-1, including a 9-7 advantage in Lexington. The teams played just three times (1937, 1978 and 1981) before Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. Since then, they have met every year. Since joining the SEC, the Gamecocks own a 17-11 record against UK, including wins in 14 of the 20 meetings in this century.

IT’S GETTING LATE: December 5 is the latest date the two teams have ever met on the gridiron. In fact, they had only played once as late as November previously, and that was in the first meeting back in 1937. Since then, all 30 meetings have come in either September (11 times) or October (19 times).

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Tavien Feaster (107) and Rico Dowdle (102) combined for 209 rushing yards, nearly matching Kentucky’s entire offensive output of 212 yards, as the Gamecocks rolled to an easy 24-7 win in Columbia on Sept. 28, 2019. Feaster scored twice and Dowdle once as the Gamecocks rolled up 387 yards in the win. The Carolina defense pitched a shutout until Kentucky finally got on the board with just 2:32 left in the contest. The seven points was the fewest the Wildcats had scored against the Gamecocks since being held to three points in the 2011 contest. The Carolina win snapped a five-game losing streak in the all-time series.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Benny Snell ran for 99 yards and one of Kentucky’s three-consecutive first-half touchdowns before the No. 17 Wildcats held on for a 24-10 win over South Carolina on Sept. 29, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky scored on four-straight drives to take a 24-3 lead into intermission. The two teams were close in total yards (327-321 in favor of Kentucky) and first downs (20-19 in favor of Carolina) but four Gamecock turnovers proved to be the difference.

THE LAST WIN IN LEXINGTON: Carolina has dropped its last three contests in the Commonwealth, dating back to a 38-17 win in 2012. In that contest, the sixth-ranked Gamecocks erased a 10-point halftime deficit, scoring 31 second-half points. Marcus Lattimore carried 23 times for 120 yards in the win, while Connor Shaw completed 15-of-18 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added 76 yards on the ground on 19 carries. After allowing 17 points and 173 yards in the first half, the Carolina defense pitched a shutout in the second half, limiting Kentucky to just 70 yards over the final 30 minutes. Since that win, Kentucky has posted home wins by scores of 45- 38 in 2014, 17-10 in 2016 and 24-10 in 2018.

BLUE GRASS TIES: Gamecock assistant coach Kyle Krantz served as a graduate assistant on the Wildcat staff in 2011 and 2012.

GET OUT THE WINTER COAT: A 7:30 pm kick in Lexington in December could mean a chilly night, with a game time temperature predicted to be in the 30s. The Gamecocks have not kicked off a game with a temperature below 43 degrees since the Papajohns.com Bowl versus UConn, held Jan. 2, 2010 in Birmingham, Ala., when the thermometer read 27 degrees at kick for that afternoon contest.