GamecockCentral - Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Missouri

South Carolina (2-5, 2-5 SEC) vs Missouri (2-3, 2-3 SEC) When: Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 - 7:30 pm ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (77,559) Television: SEC Network Alternate (Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason, Alyssa Lang) Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Derek Scott, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit) Satellite Radio: Sirius 119/XM 192 Odds: Missouri -6.5 (O/U 56.5) Weather: 59 degrees, 6% chance of precipitation

South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo has had quite a different week in terms of media responsibilities since taking over the team following Will Muschamp's dismissal on Sunday. Thursday, Bobo represented the Gamecocks on the weekly call-in show when he urged the fan base to get behind the team and support the players for the final three games of the season. Connor Shaw addresses the team Connor Shaw, the Gamecocks' quarterbacks coach for the final three games, spoke from the heart when he spoke with the media on Tuesday and he apparently did the same when talking to the team this week. Bobo had Shaw address the entire team and he talked about what it means to wear "Carolina" across their chest. The message all week long has been that it's not about "you" or "me" but about "us" as the Gamecocks complete what has no doubt been a tough week in the building and try to go beat Missouri on Saturday. Latest on injuries Bobo provided injury news on Thursday, relaying that tight end Keveon Mullins had ankle surgery and is out for the season. It's unfortunate news for Mullins who had two big plays vs. LSU before coming off with the injury. Sherrod Greene, Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling are all also out.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: It’s the annual battle for the Mayor’s Cup, as the two SEC schools that call Columbia home are set to play for the silver trophy, given to the winning team. CAROLINA VS. MIZZOU: The all-time series between the Gamecocks and Tigers is tied at 5-5. South Carolina holds a a 3-1 lead at Williams-Brice Stadium, the teams have split four games evenly at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., and Mizzou has a pair of neutral site bowl game wins versus Carolina. AS LEAGUE OPPONENTS: Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Gamecocks hold a 5-3 series advantage. South Carolina won the first two SEC Eastern Division battles between the two schools that claim Columbia as its home, posting a 31-10 win in the Palmetto State in 2012, then pulling out an improbable 27-24 double-overtime victory in Missouri in 2013. In 2014, the Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to squeeze out a 21-20 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium, then won by a 24-10 count at Memorial Stadium in 2015. The Gamecocks then won three-straight games from 2016-18 by scores of 31-21, 31-13 and 37-35, respectively. The Tigers won a home game last season by a 34-14 count. THE LAST TIME THEY MET: The Missouri defense scored twice en route to a 34-14 win in Columbia, Mo. on Sept. 21, 2019. Linebacker Cale Garrett recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and safety Ronell Perkins returned an interception 100 yards for another score. Mizzou outgained the Gamecocks, 421-271 on the day and held the ball for 37:50. Ryan Hilinski was just 13-for-30 for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carolina was able to muster just 16 rushing yards on 24 carries in the loss. THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia threw for three touchdowns in his first collegiate start and Parker White hit the game-winning 33-yard field goal with two seconds left in South Carolina’s 37-35 victory over Missouri on Oct. 6, 2018 in Columbia, S.C. The Tigers had gone ahead 35-34 on Tucker McCann’s career-long 57-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining. But the Gamecocks, behind Scarnecchia, drove to the Missouri 16 where White nailed his third go-ahead field goal of the game. The Gamecocks rallied from 23-14 at halftime to win their third straight over Missouri in a game that last more than five hours due to rain and lightning delays. Scarnecchia completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards. Missouri’s Drew Lock, the SEC leader at 320 yards passing a game coming in, was held to 204. 30 OR MORE: The Gamecocks have scored 30 or more points in five of the 10 meetings between the two schools, including exactly 31 points on four occasions. The 37 points scored by the Gamecocks in the 2018 game was the most by Carolina in the series, while the 72 points scored in that contest was the most in the series. PUT ME IN COACH, I’M READY TO PLAY: Connor Shaw stepped into the a role as the Gamecocks’ quarterback coach this week following the dismissal of Will Muschamp. The Tigers will no doubt be glad he remains on the sidelines, rather than entering the contest. Who can forget when the No. 20/20 Gamecocks rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to shock No. 5/7 Missouri, 27- 24 in double-overtime on October 26, 2013 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.? Shaw, a senior quarterback, came off the bench in the third quarter to lead the comeback. Shaw connected on 20- of-29 passes for 201 yards. He hit Nick Jones with a 2-yard scoring pass with 42 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime, then found Bruce Ellington in the endzone on 4th-and-15 to force the game into a second overtime. Elliott Fry hit from 40-yards out to put Carolina on top before Andrew Baggett’s attempt from 24-yards away caromed off the left upright, sending the Gamecock sideline into a frenzy

