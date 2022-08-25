Listed below are a few games the staff here at GamecockScoop is interested in watching. Let us know which ones you’ll be watching and why.



NEBRASKA @ NORTHWESTERN

12:30pm ET on FOX

This is the second year in a row Nebraska will be featured against a fellow Big Ten opponent on Week 0. Last year Nebraska fell to Illinois but will attempt to change their fortunes this go round. 2022 is a make-or-break season for Scott Frost and he will be hoping his 15 transfers from the portal will make a difference. Nebraska will be led by former Texas QB Casey Thompson after Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State. Northwestern took a step back in 2021, winners of three games total including only one conference victory. It was a disappointing season after winning seven of their nine games in 2020. Former Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hilinski is now a redshirt junior and hoping to be a starter for the Wildcats this season.



WYOMING @ ILLINOIS

4:00pm ET BTN

Wyoming, winners of The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, will be looking to start the year with a bang if they can upset Power 5 team Illinois. Craig Bohl enters his ninth year with the program and has finished with a winning record in five of the last six years. However, going on the road with an unproven quarterback against an up-and-coming Illinois program is likely not a recipe for success. Bret Bielema was not a culture fit at Arkansas, but he has found his match at Illinois. He has put together a strong staff with a keen eye for talent. The staff tends to find underrated players well before most schools, while focusing heavily on the home state, Georgia, and Florida. A name to know is defensive coordinator Ryan Walters who will likely be a head coach in the next few years. Illinois boasts an electric wide receiver in Isaiah Williams and two running backs who are as good as any in the Big Ten - Chase Brown and Josh McCray. Toss in a massive offensive line and new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney who put up huge numbers at UTSA and Illinois has become a sleeper team in the Big Ten.



CHARLOTTE @ FLORIDA ATLANTIC

7:00pm ET CBSSN

If for no other reason than to watch a Group of 5 game, South Carolina fans should tune into what Charlotte may bring to Columbia in a few weeks. There is no reason to believe Charlotte will give Carolina much of a challenge as they have finished with a losing record the past two years and will be overmatched along the line of scrimmage. But this is college football and it is finally back on tv. On a side note, Trey Holtz, Skip Holtz’s son, is on the staff at Charlotte. Florida Atlantic has also finished with a losing record for the past two years and is led by Willie Taggart. Taggart had a brief two-year stay at Florida State before moving on to FAU where he has had similar success or lack thereof. Former Carolina QB Jake Bentley is currently a graduate assistant with the offense.



VANDERBILT @ HAWAII

10:30pm ET CBSSN