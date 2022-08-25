Games for Gamecock Fans to Watch on Week 0
Listed below are a few games the staff here at GamecockScoop is interested in watching. Let us know which ones you’ll be watching and why.
NEBRASKA @ NORTHWESTERN
12:30pm ET on FOX
This is the second year in a row Nebraska will be featured against a fellow Big Ten opponent on Week 0. Last year Nebraska fell to Illinois but will attempt to change their fortunes this go round. 2022 is a make-or-break season for Scott Frost and he will be hoping his 15 transfers from the portal will make a difference. Nebraska will be led by former Texas QB Casey Thompson after Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State.
Northwestern took a step back in 2021, winners of three games total including only one conference victory. It was a disappointing season after winning seven of their nine games in 2020. Former Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hilinski is now a redshirt junior and hoping to be a starter for the Wildcats this season.
WYOMING @ ILLINOIS
4:00pm ET BTN
Wyoming, winners of The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, will be looking to start the year with a bang if they can upset Power 5 team Illinois. Craig Bohl enters his ninth year with the program and has finished with a winning record in five of the last six years. However, going on the road with an unproven quarterback against an up-and-coming Illinois program is likely not a recipe for success.
Bret Bielema was not a culture fit at Arkansas, but he has found his match at Illinois. He has put together a strong staff with a keen eye for talent. The staff tends to find underrated players well before most schools, while focusing heavily on the home state, Georgia, and Florida. A name to know is defensive coordinator Ryan Walters who will likely be a head coach in the next few years. Illinois boasts an electric wide receiver in Isaiah Williams and two running backs who are as good as any in the Big Ten - Chase Brown and Josh McCray. Toss in a massive offensive line and new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney who put up huge numbers at UTSA and Illinois has become a sleeper team in the Big Ten.
CHARLOTTE @ FLORIDA ATLANTIC
7:00pm ET CBSSN
If for no other reason than to watch a Group of 5 game, South Carolina fans should tune into what Charlotte may bring to Columbia in a few weeks. There is no reason to believe Charlotte will give Carolina much of a challenge as they have finished with a losing record the past two years and will be overmatched along the line of scrimmage. But this is college football and it is finally back on tv. On a side note, Trey Holtz, Skip Holtz’s son, is on the staff at Charlotte.
Florida Atlantic has also finished with a losing record for the past two years and is led by Willie Taggart. Taggart had a brief two-year stay at Florida State before moving on to FAU where he has had similar success or lack thereof. Former Carolina QB Jake Bentley is currently a graduate assistant with the offense.
VANDERBILT @ HAWAII
10:30pm ET CBSSN
New head coach Clark Lea said, “We know in time Vanderbilt football will be the best football program in the country.” If that is ever going to be the case, defeating Group of 5 members Hawaii would be a starting point. South Carolina fans got a close look of starting quarterback Mike Wright firsthand last year. Wright has some potential and options around him, but as usual, the team lacks depth in a number of areas.
Fellow first-year head coach Timmy Chang will be leading Hawaii in 2022. It was rumored that Hawaii had a difficult time finding a replacement for Todd Graham due to the administration not wanting to give full control of personnel decisions to the new head coach. If true, Chang will be fighting an uphill battle his entire tenure at Hawaii.