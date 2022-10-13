COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina men’s basketball announced today, Garnet & Black Madness, a free event that’s open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Colonial Life Arena.

Fans will be introduced to the team and get to catch them in action for the first time with a intrasquad scrimmage. Parking will be available around Colonial Life Arena. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. (ET) and fans are asked to use the main entrance of the building. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited to welcome our fans back to Colonial Life Arena for this event,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “We’ve been working extremely hard to get ready for the season and want to showcase that for all of you. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere and I hope you come out to see our team. Our players and staff can’t wait to meet all of you.”

Additional information will be released ahead of Garnet & Black Madness.

The Gamecocks will host Mars Hill on Nov. 2 for an exhibition game and then open their season on Nov. 8 vs. SC State at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

It’s not too late to secure season tickets for the New Chapter of Gamecock men’s basketball. To learn more, visit: https://thegamecockclub.com/mbb/.