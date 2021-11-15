Garnet Trust presents live lunch with Jason Brown

Hours after the official launch of the Garnet Trust, Gamecock Central will host the first official NIL event to be sponsored by the new venture.

Quarterback Jason Brown will join Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell for a virtual NIL event, Lunch with Jason Brown presented by Garnet Trust, today at noon.

The event will be conducted in a virtual meet and greet format and will be carried exclusively on GamecockCentral.com and its social channels.

The Garnet Trust is the first and only company in the South Carolina market - and the state itself - created to effectively capture the wealth of NIL opportunities for South Carolina student-athletes.

Read more about the launch of Garnet Trust here.

Visit GarnetTrust.com to get involved.