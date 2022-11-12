GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Everything that could possibly go wrong did go wrong for the Gamecocks in their final road SEC game of 2022.

South Carolina’s defense allowed 237 yards of total offense in the first quarter alone and never found its footing on the way to surrendering 512 total yards. Its offense was unable to keep up with the orange and blue wave on the opposite sideline, getting overwhelmed at the line of scrimmage straight from the start and never looking equipped to make it a game.

Florida ran out with a 38-6 win on Senior Day at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, a demoralizing day for everyone involved with the Gamecocks as the positive momentum from clinching bowl eligibility last week immediately evaporated.

The Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) rushed for 374 total yards and forced turnovers on three of South Carolina’s (6-4, 3-4 SEC) first four offensive snaps of the second half, a comprehensive beatdown in every sense of the phrase. Montrell Johnson Jr. and Travis Etienne both rushed for 100 yards and quarterback Anthony Richardson was there before a garbage-time sack knocked his overall rushing total down to 96 yards.

Florida moved the ball down the field with little resistance on the opening drive of the game, a sign of things to come. Quarterback Richardson lived up to every bit of the praise Shane Beamer and the coaching staff gave him during the week, dropping 208 scrimmage yards on an exasperated South Carolina defense and opening the scoring with a 5-yard rush off right tackle inside the pylon.

South Carolina has fallen behind by three scores in the first half of all of its losses this season, and Florida was no exception as it was unable to stop the bleeding at any point. An opening drive that netted zero yards led to Florida marching straight down the field and scoring on its second possession, this time capped off by a 15-yard strike from Richardson to Ricky Pearsall.

By the end of the first quarter, Florida had a 237-19 lead in total yards and a 21-0 lead on the scoreboard, functionally ending the game before it ever even really started. Etienne’s 85-yard burst off the right side was the most explosive play of the game for Florida, but far from the final one.

The lone highlight of the day for South Carolina once again came on special teams, with yet another Kai Kroeger fake working to perfection. This time it was a fake punt pass on a fourth-and-5 from the Florida 48, where the still-perfect passing punter found Dakereon Joyner out to his right. Joyner made a couple of defenders miss and turned on the jets to reach the end zone, giving South Carolina a momentary reprieve on the scoreboard and cutting the deficit to 24-6.

But whatever optimism Beamer’s team had coming out of the locker room quickly faded thanks to three fumbles on the next four offensive snaps. It was a case of turnovers being contagious with Antwane Wells Jr., Jaheim Bell, and Jalen Brooks all putting the ball on the ground, the first and last ones on passing plays, and the middle on a rush.

Florida only put up seven more points off the three turnovers thanks to some solid sudden-change defense from South Carolina and even a Cam Smith blocked field goal, but the outcome was already well in Florida’s camp by this point.

On the injury front, South Carolina played in the game without its top two running backs on the depth chart. MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith both stayed home in Columbia, forcing Bell and JuJu McDowell to soak up the carries on the rare instances where South Carolina had an opportunity to run the ball.

There were two defensive injuries in the third quarter when Darius Rush and Devonni Reed went down on the same series, but neither one appeared to be serious. Rush returned to the game two drives later, and Reed was seen on the sideline wearing his helmet after a stop in the medical tent.

Now the task will be to immediately pick up the pieces, with the tougher two legs of the "orange crush" still on the schedule against Tennesse and Clemson the next two weeks.

The Tennessee game at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m., with the SEC set to reveal an official time and channel designation shortly.