GamecockCentral - GC LIVE @ 2: Free-for-all Friday

GC LIVE @ 2: Free-for-all Friday

It's another Free-for-all Friday on GC Live as we take listener questions, discuss the announcement of South Carolina target Kajuan Banks, the resignation of Bob Caslen and the Gamecocks baseball team as it faces Kentucky.

GC Live is presented by Clint Hammond of Mortgage Network.

Clint is the branch manager for the Columbia Mortgage Network. Contract Clint for all of your mortgage needs: chammond@MortgageNetwork.com Phone: 803-771-6933 Mobile: 803-422-6797 Fax: 866-741-1723

Links to GamecockCentral Live! will be found on GamecockCentral.com's web platform and discussion forums and will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, in addition to being hosted on the GamecockCentral.com podcast network.

Subscribing (for free) to the GamecockCentral YouTube channel and clicking the "bell" icon next to the subscribe button will turn on your notifications, which means you will be notified each time GamecockCentral Live! drops a new show.

Want to interact? Click through to the show directly on YouTube and interact with us!

Or listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

