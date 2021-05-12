 GamecockCentral - GC LIVE @ 2: South Carolina QB commit Braden Davis joins the show
GC LIVE @ 2: South Carolina QB commit Braden Davis joins the show

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
@GamecockCentral
This episode of GC Live features a very special guest, South Carolina quarterback commit Braden Davis, who committed to South Carolina two weeks ago.

