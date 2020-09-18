GamecockCentral - GC Live from Market on Main: Tennessee Week Begins!

Gamecock Central Live comes at you from 4-5 on Friday Sept. 18 from Market on Main at 1320 Main Stree, Columbia, SC 29209 for a special Happy Hour episode of the show as Tennessee Week officially begins.

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark will break down all of the major storylines now that game week is here, so tune in, or better yet, come out and have a drink and say hello.

As a reminder, Market on Main is also hosting a Watch Party for the Tennessee game on their 23-foot outdoor screen. You can reserve your seat here for that.