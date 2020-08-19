 GamecockCentral - GC Live: Talking Day 2 of Gamecocks practice
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 14:42:09 -0500') }} football Edit

GC Live: Talking Day 2 of Gamecocks practice

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark
GamecockCentral.com

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the second day of South Carolina football's preseason practice.

Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics
Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics
