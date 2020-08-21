 GamecockCentral - GC Live: The Gunner Stockton Episode!
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-21 08:18:18 -0500') }} football

GC Live: The Gunner Stockton Episode!

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the addition of elite 2022 QB commit Gunner Stockton.

